/'Completely insane, never happened': Trump's son-in-law denies allegations of secret dealings with Saudi, UAE

US president Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has denied allegations raised in a new book that accuses him of secretly having financial agreements with Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates while serving as a senior White House adviser.

Taking to the microblogging site X Kushner wrote, "Vanity Fair posted an excerpt from a book containing outrageous and categorically false allegations. The allegations made by this author are completely insane and never happened," said Kushner.

He further alleged that the author failed to provide any evidence of him allegedly accessing Gulf-funded foreign bank accounts.

"We denied every one of these claims on the record, yet the author failed to provide a single shred of evidence to substantiate any of them. No bank statements, wire transfer records, account numbers, transaction dates, or other verifiable details were provided to support these extraordinary accusations," he said.

"During the period in question, I was one of the most scrutinized people in the world, subjected to intense media coverage, multiple congressional investigations, and a special counsel investigation. I voluntarily cooperated with these investigations, providing over 30 hours of testimony. None of these allegations ever surfaced, because none of these events ever happened," he added.

The Vanity Fair in its report cited excerpts from Matthew Cole's forthcoming book 'Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed's Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East', which alleged that Dutch spies secretly watched Kushner's iPhone during the first Trump administration and saw him access a United Arab Emirates (UAE)-linked bank account that had received hundreds of millions of dollars from a bank in Azerbaijan.