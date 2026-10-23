/DOJ opens criminal probe into Trump ally Corey Lewandowski as POTUS warns dishonest staff 'have to be prosecuted'

The Justice Department has launched an investigation into long-time Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski, according to reports. This comes after a criminal referral from the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general.

When asked about the inquiry outside the White House, President Donald Trump said he wants his staff held accountable and that he had "heard something about it."

"All I know is I want my people to be honest," Trump said. "If they're not going to be honest, they have to be prosecuted... They are stealing from me. So, I want my people to be honest. And if they're not honest, I'll have my DOJ go and do whatever they have to do."

Lewandowski denies wrongdoing

Adam Trigg, an attorney for Lewandowski, said his client has not been contacted by the Justice Department and denies any wrongdoing. "Mr. Lewandowski has not been contacted by the Justice Department regarding any investigation, and he denies any wrongdoing when he was proudly serving his country in a voluntary capacity," Trigg said in a statement posted on Lewandowski's X account.

Lewandowski, who served as Trump's first campaign manager in 2016 before being fired that June, later served as a senior advisor on the 2020 and 2024 campaigns. He also served as an advisor to former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

After The Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department was reviewing allegations of corruption and personal financial gain involving Lewandowski, he called the report "another example of the kind of anonymous-source, politically driven reporting that Americans have seen time and again," adding he was confident "the facts and not anonymous accusations will ultimately speak for themselves."

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Noem in the crosshairs

The investigation overlaps with scrutiny of Noem on three fronts. As DHS Secretary, she required her personal written approval for all contracts and grants exceeding $100,000, and records show Lewandowski signed off on high-value spending decisions alongside her, despite serving as an unpaid, part-time "Special Government Employee."

Investigators are dissecting contracts approved during her tenure, including a $220 million no-bid advertising campaign prominently featuring Noem, a $200 million contract for two private jets, and a $30 million non-competitive Palantir Technologies contract Lewandowski reportedly lobbied her to approve.

Noem also faces potential perjury allegations. During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, she testified under oath that Lewandowski had no role in approving contracts, but internal DHS records show his signature on spending documents, prompting Democratic lawmakers to push for an investigation.