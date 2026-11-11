/Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate Diwali in Bengaluru with family | See photos

Diwali 2026 was a family affair for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as the actor couple was seen spending time with their loved ones in Bengaluru. Days after the festival, photographs from their intimate gathering went viral online.

The occasion also marked the first Diwali of their younger daughter, Devi Padukone Singh, whom they welcomed in September.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Diwali in Bengaluru

A group photograph from the low-key gathering shows Deepika and Ranveer posing with her parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, sister Anisha Padukone and a few close friends. The picture, which has been circulating, reportedly captures the family after their festive meal at Amiel Gourmet Restaurant in Bengaluru.

For the occasion, Deepika opted for a bright yellow ethnic outfit, accessorised with delicate earrings and a bindi. She completed her look with her hair neatly tied in a bun. Ranveer, on the other hand, chose a vibrant purple kurta paired with a silk brocade jacket.

Other photographs from the evening also showed Deepika posing, and Ranveer happily posing with a fan.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh welcomed second child in September

Ahead of Diwali, the couple welcomed their second daughter on September 19, 2026. In October, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their younger child through a family photograph, also revealing her name as Devi Padukone Singh.

The picture featured the couple with their elder daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, and the newborn. In the heartwarming photograph, Ranveer held Dua as she kissed her baby sister, while Deepika cradled Devi.

The actors became parents for the first time on September 8, 2024, when they welcomed Dua. They tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a destination wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, which included celebrations in both Konkani and Sindhi traditions.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects

Ranveer is currently working on Pralay, which marks the directorial debut of Jai Mehta, filmmaker Hansal Mehta's son. The actor is also co-producing the project, which features Kalyani Priyadarshan in a leading role.

Deepika, meanwhile, will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's King, which also features Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat.