/Deepika Padukone to return to King sets after second baby, grand song with Shah Rukh Khan on the cards- Report

Deepika Padukone, who recently welcomed her second daughter with husband, Ranveer Singh, is reportedly gearing up to return to the set. The actress is believed to be set to shoot a grand song sequence with Shah Rukh Khan for their upcoming film King. The latest update has sparked excitement among fans eager to see the popular duo reunite on screen.

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan to shoot a song sequence for King

According to Variety India, Khan and Padukone will begin shooting a grand song sequence for King in Mumbai on October 26. The schedule is expected to feature the film’s entire cast, with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant reportedly taking charge. Additionally, preparations for the shoot are underway.

Earlier reports suggested that the song would be filmed in South Africa. The upcoming sequence will mark Vaibhavi Merchant’s eighth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The choreographer has previously worked with the superstar on several projects, including Jawan.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh welcome second daughter

Padukone and Singh shared the news of their second pregnancy in April 2026 through an adorable Instagram post featuring their elder daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test.

On September 19, the two actors welcomed their second daughter. Nearly a month after announcing the birth of a baby girl, the Ramleela pair introduced their younger daughter to the world, revealing her name as Devi Padukone Singh alongside a heartwarming family photograph in which Dua is seen kissing her baby sister. The couple welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.

All about King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is an upcoming action entertainer starring Khan in the lead role. The film also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghav Juyal, among others. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. The teaser of the film is coming on November 2, coinciding with SRK's birthday.