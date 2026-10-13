/Shah Rukh Khan birthday special: King teaser coming on November 2 ahead of Christmas release

It’s been a while since we last saw Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen. The actor who delivered three blockbuster hits in 2023 has been making King with director Siddharth Anand for a while. The film is set to hit theatres by the end of 2026, but before that, the film’s teaser will be released on Khan’s birthday on November 2. The day has been chosen specially as a birthday gift from team King to SRK’s fans.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the teaser cut is ‘mind-blowing’ and presents Shah Rukh Khan like never before, delivering larger-than-life dialogues with style and suave.

With the release of the teaser, the makers will kick off the global marketing campaign for King. The action thriller is being touted as a kind of spectacle that India has not witnessed before.

A source told the publication that director Siddharth Anand has taken the film's scale a step further, saying, “If audiences loved the scale of Pathaan and Jawan, Sid has taken things a notch higher with King. The action, thrill, and, most importantly, music will take the audiences on a ride this Christmas.”

Anand and Khan had previously collaborated for Pathaan, which created history at the box office and marked SRK’s comeback to the big screen after a brief hiatus.

King is also expected to feature Kareena Kapoor in a special appearance. The actor will reportedly share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in a song titled Daddy Cool. The makers plan to shoot the track in South Africa in October.