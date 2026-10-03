/'The country is proud of you..' Shah Rukh Khan hails Indian pilot Smit Machchhar

Shah Rukh Khan has hailed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar's heroic act during the incident on an Israel-bound flight, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

The dramatic incident unfolded in the cockpit of flight FZ 1073 when the Omani pilot allegedly attacked Smit with the intention of crashing the plane. As the news of the dramatic incident broke, the world hailed the captain, who saved the lives of the passengers and the crew on the flight.

In his post on social media, SRK hailed Captain Machchhar, applauding him, saying it's a

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true display of courage and duty.

Applauding him for the captain's action, SRK wrote,''Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most!! It’s not easy to stare adversity in the face and put one’s safety on the line but you did just that to protect those onboard and showed us what being a Captain entails. A true display of courage and duty. Wishing you a speedy recovery, the country is proud of you.”

Shah Rukh's post comes hours after Salman Khan hailed the captain, saying it will be a pleasure to fly with him.

Taking to X, Salman Khan wrote: “Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain. Will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar.”

Several celebrities, including Sanjay Dutt, Rashmika Mandanna, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday hailed the captain.

Taking to his Instagram, Dutt wrote, “A salute from the heart to Captain Smit Machchhar. In a moment of unimaginable fear, you found the strength to stand for so many lives. Praying for your healing and recovery.''

Indian Capt Smit Machchhar: How did the shocking incident unfold?

An altercation broke out between the two pilots; Machchhar was stabbed, and during this, the aircraft plunged more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet. With serious wounds, the Indian origin pilot managed to open the cockpit door, allowing the crew and passengers to intervene.

During this, an Israeli passenger took the dramatic step of taking control of the flight, which landed in Saudi Arabia.