/Salman Khan salutes Captain Smit Machchhar: 'Will be a pleasure to fly with you'

Indian captain Smit Machchhar has been hailed by the entire world for the bravery he showed after being allegedly attacked by his co-pilot and saving hundreds of lives. Like the rest of the world, several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to praise the pilot and his courageous act.

Joining the long list, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has also hailed the pilot and his heroic act. The shocking incident unfolded on Sept 30 when Smit was stabbed by his co-pilot during his flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Salman Khan hails Indian captain Smit Machchhar: Well done, bro!

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Two days after details of the incident broke, Khan hailed the pilot, saying it will be a pleasure to fly with him.

Taking to X, Salman Khan wrote: “Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain. Will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar.”

Not only Salman, but several celebrities, including Sanjay Dutt, Rashmika Mandanna, Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday hailed the captain.

Taking to his Instagram, Dutt wrote, “A salute from the heart to Captain Smit Machchhar. In a moment of unimaginable fear, you found the strength to stand for so many lives. Praying for your healing and recovery.”

Stills of Sanjay Dutt and Ranveer Singh's IG story Photograph: (X)

Mandanna wished a speedy recovery for the Captain, who was seriously injured during the altercation. Sharing his picture, the actress wrote,“What courage. To be fighting for your own life and still thinking about the lives of everyone around you. I don’t even have the words. Wishing you strength and a very speedy recovery Captain Smit. We are so proud of you.”

Machchhar, who was stabbed by the co-pilot in an alleged attempt to crash the aircraft, has been admitted to a hospital in Abu Dhabi and is recovering from the injuries he sustained while fighting for his life and the lives of the 180 people on board. He has also undergone surgery.

On Oct 2, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Machchhar over a video call. While talking to PM Modi, the captain revealed he was chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, a Hindu devotional hymn, during the attack.'

“Whenever I feel pain, I just chant Hanuman Chalisa. At that time, too, I was only chanting Hanuman Chalisa. And I know that God is with me,” Machchhar told PM Modi

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