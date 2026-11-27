Germany has begun repair work at Adolf Hitler’s former retreat, known as the ‘Eagle’s Nest’, in the Bavarian Alps, weeks after a fire badly damaged the Nazi-era building, destroying its roof and remaining original furniture.

The site has remained closed since late October, when the blaze left its future uncertain. However, local authorities have now confirmed that restoration work is under way after determining that the building's blackened walls were still strong enough to support a new roof.

Bartl Wimmer, chairman of the local tourism association responsible for operating the visitor site, told Reuters that the building was being secured ahead of winter. A large crane and scaffolding have been installed at the mountaintop property.

The building's basement elevator also survived the fire, allowing construction workers to transport supplies to the site.

Fire investigation continues

Police have detained a man suspected of starting the blaze. He is currently being held in a secure psychiatric facility as the investigation continues.

Built in 1938, the secluded property overlooks the Bavarian Alps in southern Germany. It served as a guest house for Nazi officials and counted Hitler among its visitors. Despite being popularly known as ‘Hitler’s Tea House’, the Nazi dictator visited the retreat only occasionally.

Before the fire, the Eagle’s Nest attracted around 300,000 visitors annually.

Debate over rebuilding Nazi-era site

The restoration has also revived a debate over how Germany should preserve places associated with its Nazi past. Some critics argue that the building should be left in ruins to discourage neo-Nazi pilgrimages and shift attention towards the victims and crimes of the Nazi regime.

Wimmer rejected the argument that demolishing or abandoning such sites would address the problem, saying visitors would continue to come even if little of the original structure remained.

"Having a preserved building, one that serves as a site of remembrance and is monitored precisely because it is still standing, is a far better approach," he said.