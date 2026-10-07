/Carrie review: Mike Flanagan elevates Stephen King’s classic with a fresh sci-fi take

Stephen King’s Carrie has long remained one of the most recognisable and enduring stories in modern horror. First published in 1974, the novel’s tale of teenage isolation, bullying, family control and supernatural power has continued to connect with audiences through different adaptations over the years. Now, Mike Flanagan has revisited the beloved classic with a major new twist, expanding Carrie’s story into a contemporary series that brings cyberbullying, social media and a stronger science-fiction edge into the world of King’s original.

Plot of Carrie

The show follows the story of Carrie White, a teenage girl, who has spent most of her life isolated from the outside world under the strict control of her mother, Margaret. After the death of her father, Carrie is introduced to public high school, which becomes her first real exposure to the world, experiencing friendships, teenage relationships and bullying.

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In the meantime, she begins to understand her telekinetic abilities, the power to move objects and affect her surroundings with her mind. In this modern setting of Mike Flanagan's vision, Carrie's old-fashioned upbringing, home-sewn clothes and lack of social cues make her an instant target for cruel classmates like Chris Hargensen. Her humiliation goes viral, turning her into an online meme, and she is subject to intense cyberbullying.

As social pressures reach a boiling point, a guilt-ridden student named Sue Snell tries to make amends by having her boyfriend take Carrie to the prom, setting the stage for a manipulative prank involving pig's blood that pushes Carrie to unleash a fiery, supernatural revenge on her tormentors and the community.

Rather than presenting everyone simply as good or evil, Flanagan attempts to explore what drives their behaviour and how fear, insecurity and social pressure can influence people. At the centre, however, remains Carrie's struggle to understand herself and her powers while dealing with a mother who has controlled almost every aspect of her life and classmates who make her feel like an outsider.

What works?

The biggest strength of the series is Summer H Howell as Carrie. She brings vulnerability to the character while gradually allowing Carrie to become more confident and aware of herself.

Flanagan's version moves the story into the present day, allowing the original themes to intersect with cyberbullying, social media pressure, school violence, conspiracy culture and the complicated dynamics of modern teenage life. Samantha Sloyan's Margaret is another strong element. Rather than making her a straightforward monster, Flanagan gives the character more complexity.

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The series incorporates social media, viral videos, school violence, conspiracy thinking and other contemporary concerns. For viewers familiar with previous adaptations, the biggest attraction is seeing Flanagan explore corners of the story that a two-hour film simply couldn't.

What does not work?

The biggest issue is also the show's experiment, ie, the decision to turn into an eight-episode series. The expanded format creates unnecessary side plots and makes the story feel stretched. The series introduces and expands several characters and storylines. While that gives the world more texture, it occasionally pulls attention away from Carrie herself.

Final verdict

Mike Flanagan's Carrie is not a perfect adaptation, but it is an ambitious and largely successful attempt to give Stephen King's classic a new identity. Its biggest achievement is treating Carrie as a character rather than simply a horror icon, with Summer H Howell delivering a compelling performance at the centre of the story.

The series is at its strongest when it explores bullying, isolation, motherhood and the complicated emotions behind teenage cruelty. Its modern updates also make King's themes feel relevant without completely abandoning the original premise.

A thoughtful, well-acted modernisation of Stephen King's classic that sometimes stretches the material too far but ultimately gives Carrie a fresh life of her own. In overall, with strong performances, thoughtful updates and Mike Flanagan's clear understanding of King's storytelling, Carrie makes a convincing case for why this story continues to resonate.