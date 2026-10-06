/Marvel star Simu Liu reportedly ties the knot with Allison Hsu in France

Marvel actor Simu Liu and Allison Hsu have reportedly married over the weekend. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star and his longtime girlfriend are said to have exchanged vows in France.

According to TMZ, the couple's wedding took place on October 3. However, neither Liu nor Hsu has publicly confirmed the marriage.

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu's relationship

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The couple was first linked romantically in 2022, and they made their relationship Instagram official on November 20 that year. They were later spotted together at the Los Angeles premiere of Violent Night.

They mostly kept their relationship private but often shared glimpses of their time together. In 2024, Liu described Hsu as his "favorite person in the world."

The actor had also spoken about his relationship, saying, "I think everyone knows the feeling of being in a situation where they're not fully happy, and then all of a sudden for that to change ... it's such a breath of relief. It's this feeling of 'Oh, right, it does exist.' You start to feel like, okay, maybe I've just been conditioned to want something that doesn't exist or I have unrealistic expectations," as quoted by PEOPLE.

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Liu further added, "I think the best, healthiest relationships are ones where you have each other's back, and I definitely feel like that's the case."

Liu proposed to Hsu in Paris

Liu proposed to Hsu during a trip to Paris in May 2025. The couple shared pictures from the moment on social media, including romantic photographs featuring the Eiffel Tower and Hsu's engagement ring.

Liu marked the occasion, writing, "From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always."

Hsu responded with her own message: "I love you fiance!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Allison Hsu's pre-wedding celebrations

Ahead of the reported wedding, Hsu celebrated her bachelorette party in Tulum, Mexico. She shared photographs from the celebrations, including one in which she wore a white mini dress and a veil featuring the words "bride to be."

She captioned one of the posts, "Miss to Mrs with all my b****s."

Simu Liu's work front

On the work front, the actor is preparing to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Shang-Chi. He is set to reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday, following his debut as the superhero in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.