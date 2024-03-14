Simu Liu performed at Oscars despite nursing an injury: Was a perfect moment

It’s been four days since Ryan Gosling took center stage at the Oscar awards in a fuschia pink suit and sang the hit number ‘I’m Just A Ken’ from the film Barbie and the showstopping is still being widely discussed online. Gosling’s performance not only brought in Kenergy inside the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles, but it also served as a perfect reunion for actors who played Ken in the Barbie movie including an injured Simu Liu.



During a recent interview, Liu revealed that he had a torn Achillies tendon months before the performance and hadn’t completely healed. Liu though did not want to miss the opportunity to perform and miss out the “pretty surreal” Kens reunion on the Academy Awards stage Sunday night. Liu starred as one of the Kens in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.



“I’m like four months into recovering from Achilles surgery, but I’m powering through it because I’m like, ‘I feel like this is going to be a historic moment that I never would forgive myself if I wasn’t a part of,’ the Arthur the King actor said.



Liu added, “I was like, ‘Should I be doing this?’ I was talking to my (physical therapist) and he’s like, ‘Ehhhh’ but I was like, ‘Whatever, I’m going to do it.’ But it came together quite quickly. Ryan has such a specific vision for what he wanted. And it was a perfect moment.”



In October, the actor took to Instagram to reveal that he had torn his Archilles tendon during an ““ultimate friends sports weekend” and was on crutches. The injury typcially takes six months to recover, according to experts at Mayo Clinic.