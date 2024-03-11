LIVE TV
Oscars 2024: Did you spot these surprise guests during Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just A Ken' performance?

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Mar 11, 2024, 03:33 PM IST
main img
Ryan Gosling performing at Oscars 2024 Photograph:(Twitter)
We knew that Ryan Gosling's performance at the Oscars 2024 would be one of a kind. But we never knew that it would completely 'Kenergize' us all!

We knew that Ryan Gosling's performance at the Oscars 2024 would be one of a kind. But we never knew that it would completely 'Kenergize' us all! Gosling's showstopping performance on Barbie's hit song 'I'm Just A Ken' was easily one of the best moments of the 96th Academy Awards. Dressed in a fuschia pink suit and black cowboy hat, Gosling performed with 65 dancers and some celebrity guests. 

Gosling's song, composed by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt was nominated for Best Song Oscar this year. Though, it lost to another hit track from Barbie- Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Mad For?', Gosling brought the house down with his act and had some prominent names for company.

The Surprise guests during Gosling's performance

Gosling begins his performance from the audience section and has his Barbie co-star and producer Margot Robbie in splits. As he goes up on stage he is joined by composer Mark Ronson. 

Ryan Gosling pays homage to Marilyn Monroe with his 2024 Oscar performance on 'I'm Just Ken'

Soon a group of men dressed in suits and cowboy hats start dancing behind Gosling as his fellow Kens Scott Evans, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ncuti Gatwa join in. 

Gosling then moves to the audience again where Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera croon with the actor and he then walks over to Emma Stone who sings a line or two before he heads back to the stage where he is joined by Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen to end the epic performance.

Gosling's stint at Oscars 2024

Gosling has been enjoying the walk-up to the Oscars and even appeared with his Barbie co-stars America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon in a hilarious Oscars 2024 TV promo featuring Jimmy Kimmel. 

In Pics: Best, Worst and Okay-ish looks from Oscars 2024

Gosling was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance as Ken but the award ultimately went to Oppenheimer's Robert Downey Jr.. His nod for the box-office hit marks his third at the Academy Awards, with the last coming in 2016 for the musical La La Land.

