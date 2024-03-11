Oscars 2024: Did you spot these surprise guests during Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just A Ken' performance?

We knew that Ryan Gosling's performance at the Oscars 2024 would be one of a kind. But we never knew that it would completely 'Kenergize' us all! Gosling's showstopping performance on Barbie's hit song 'I'm Just A Ken' was easily one of the best moments of the 96th Academy Awards. Dressed in a fuschia pink suit and black cowboy hat, Gosling performed with 65 dancers and some celebrity guests. Gosling's song, composed by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt was nominated for Best Song Oscar this year. Though, it lost to another hit track from Barbie- Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Mad For?', Gosling brought the house down with his act and had some prominent names for company. The Surprise guests during Gosling's performance Gosling begins his performance from the audience section and has his Barbie co-star and producer Margot Robbie in splits. As he goes up on stage he is joined by composer Mark Ronson.

Soon a group of men dressed in suits and cowboy hats start dancing behind Gosling as his fellow Kens Scott Evans, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ncuti Gatwa join in.

I CAN'T believe Simu Liu and all the guys came back for the Ken song!! #Oscars #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/ERpoFrgSf5 — Shah Shahid (@theshahshahid) March 11, 2024

Gosling then moves to the audience again where Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera croon with the actor and he then walks over to Emma Stone who sings a line or two before he heads back to the stage where he is joined by Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen to end the epic performance.

Ryan Gosling singing "I'm Just Ken" at the Oscars. What a time to be alive. #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/GHcGYck60H — Zee (@zeeshan_khan63) March 11, 2024

Gosling has been enjoying the walk-up to the Oscars and even appeared with his Barbie co-stars America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon in a hilarious Oscars 2024 TV promo featuring Jimmy Kimmel.