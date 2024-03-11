In Pics: Best, Worst and Okay-ish looks from Oscars 2024

The 96th Academy Awards was a spectacular night with fun moments, major wins and best moments. The annual award has ended, and it's time to look back at the evening. In this article, we take a glance at the celebrities and their sartorial choices that they wore to the biggest night of the year. Some of Hollywood's A-listers have once again made several heads turn with their stunning yet captivating fashion choices. While few celebrities from the evening showed up in not-so-Oscar-worthy outfits, disappointing the fashion aficionados. Take a look!

Billie Eilish - Worst

Billie Eilish has done it once again. The singer may have won another Academy Award, but when it comes to her fashion, she was a big disappointment. The singer showed up wearing a dress that looked like a school uniform, only with a Gucci bag.

Margot Robbie - BEST

Margot Robbie was the star of the night. The Barbie actor showed up at the 96th Academy Awards wearing one of the elegant dresses of the evening. Margot walked wearing a sparkly gown from Versace’s Fall/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear collection, that featured wave-like detailing at the waist, and a strapless neck. Adding more sparkle, Robbie wore a chunky bracelet that attracted all the eyes.

Ariana Grande - Okay-ish

Ariana Grande tried to channel her inner Barbie, but not in a very good way. Grande walked the Academy Awards red carpet wearing a bubble gum colour ruched dress with a voluminous and puffed cape that was extended to a long train. Her attire kind of looked outdated.

Jennifer Lawrence - Worst

For the big night like the Oscars, Jennifer Lawrence wore a simple polka dot dress. The Don't Look Up actress may have tried to channel a retro Hollywood look, but she failed to make an impact this time.

Zendaya - Best

When it comes to the red carpet fashion game, Zendaya knows how to win it. The Dune star has been in the headlines for her futuristic looks, and for her Oscars day out, she chose a dress that made all the heads turn. The Euphoria star stole all the limelight with her Giorgio Armani Privé silk sophisticated gown that accentuated her toned figure.

Emma Stone - Worst

Emma Stone was one of the strong contenders of the night, and in the end, she returned home with a golden trophy for her performance in Poor Things. However, what disappointed us was her look for the evening, the subtle light green dress that was not an Oscar-worthy dress for sure.

Erika Alexander - Worst

Looking at some celebrities' outfits, the only question that pops into the brain is - Why on earth they have decided to wear a dress like this? The same question popped into my mind when I saw the Cosby Show star Erika Alexander's dress. Her attire would have been fine if she had not added the black, purple, and pink sheer skirt, which looked tacky.

Florence Pugh - Best

Florence Pugh and her fashion sense is top-notch. Pugh ruled the Oscars red carpet with her striking appearance. Her outfits featured a sheer corset like top adorned with silver beads like water droplets, that added a touch of uniqueness to her look. The corset top was paired with a silk skirt. To add more drama, she wore a Bulgari snake necklace with diamond ring. All together her look was looking exceptionally good:

