In terms of the wine ageing process, traditionally, wine was sealed with corks, and the amount of oxygen trapped inside the bottle played a role in how the wine matured over time. A 750 ml bottle is believed to provide an optimal balance between the volume of wine and the small air pocket beneath the cork. By comparison, smaller bottles generally mature more quickly because they contain a higher oxygen-to-wine ratio, making them better suited for earlier consumption. Even so, the primary factors influencing wine ageing remain storage conditions such as temperature, humidity and exposure to light, although bottle size can also affect the speed and character of the wine's development.

