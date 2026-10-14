/When will you be able to buy a robot that does your housework?

Consumer humanoid robots like the 1X NEO and Weave Isaac arrive in late 2026, offering subscription models for domestic chores. Tesla's Optimus targets a late 2027 release, though analysts expect broad public availability by 2028 or 2029.
The dream of an autonomous robotic housekeeper is rapidly becoming a reality. While widespread household adoption is expected in the 2030s, the very first consumer-grade humanoid robots are launching in late 2026.
The 1X NEO is leading the initial consumer wave. Priced at USD 20,000, this lightweight robot is designed specifically for home assistance, with initial United States deliveries scheduled for late 2026.
For those seeking premium domestic help, California-based Weave Robotics is taking reservations for its Isaac robot. Priced at a steep USD 59,000, the machine can automatically fold laundry, clean rooms, and feed household pets.
Tesla's highly anticipated Optimus robot remains strictly confined to internal factory floors for now. Elon Musk has set an aggressive target to launch the robot to the general public by the end of 2027, estimating a price tag between USD 20,000 and USD 30,000.
Industry experts advise caution regarding Tesla's optimistic consumer timeline. Independent analysts consistently warn that a realistic window for broad, mass-market availability of the Optimus robot is actually between 2028 and 2029.
Before tackling domestic chores, heavy-duty humanoids are mastering industrial tasks. High-end machines like the Figure 02 are currently deployed at BMW automotive plants to rigorously test their artificial intelligence and physical endurance.
To make these advanced machines accessible, manufacturers are aggressively pushing a subscription model. Instead of paying massive upfront sums, consumers can soon rent robots like the 1X NEO for just USD 499 a month, which includes software updates and maintenance.