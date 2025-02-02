Just days after announcing his involvement in a live-action adaptation of Sleeping Dogs, actor Simu Liu has now been confirmed as a producer on the project, according to a new report from IGN.

So few film projects make it from pitch phase to greenlight. Pitching execs who don’t understand the game has been tiring. Everyone’s overwhelming love of Sleeping Dogs here has really given us life!



First a movie, then a sequel game for everyone… that’s always been the dream. pic.twitter.com/g84r9Lf0SI — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) January 31, 2025

A Long-Awaited Adaptation

A Sleeping Dogs live-action film was first announced in 2017, with action star Donnie Yen set to play the lead. However, the project never entered production. In January, Yen told Polygon that the film had been officially canceled.

“I spent a lot of time and did a lot of work with these producers, and I even invested some of my own money into obtaining the drafts and some of the rights,” Yen said.

“I waited for years. Years. And I really wanted to do it. I had all these visions in my head, and unfortunately… well, you know how Hollywood goes, right? I spent many, many years on it. It was an unfortunate thing. Well, on to better things.”

While Yen’s statement disappointed many fans, Simu Liu’s recent announcement has reignited hope for a Sleeping Dogs adaptation.

What is Sleeping Dogs?

The Sleeping Dogs video game is set in Hong Kong and follows police officer Wei Shen as he goes undercover to infiltrate the Sun On Yee, a powerful Triad gang. As Wei climbs the ranks of the criminal underworld, his loyalty to his mission and to those he befriends within the gang is put to the test.

A New Production Team

IGN reports that the film will be produced by Story Kitchen in collaboration with Square Enix, which owns the rights to the video game. Story Kitchen has experience adapting video games for the screen, having worked on the successful Sonic the Hedgehog films and Netflix’s animated Tomb Raider series.

With Simu Liu now onboard as both the lead and producer, fans are hopeful that Sleeping Dogs will finally escape development hell and move into production.

