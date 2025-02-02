Advertisment

The second season of Netflix's Night Agent has been knocked down from the streaming platform's top 10 list a second time. This time it's the crime series American Manhunt: OJ Simpson. Previously, WWE Monday Night RAW had taken the top spot from The Night Agent.

American Manhunt: OJ Simpson

The series follows the 1990s O.J. Simpson murder Trial, one of the most widely talked about trials in the United States of America. In 1994 former NFL player O.J Simpson was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

The trial spanned eight months, from January 24 to October 3, 1995, and led to O.J. being found not guilty. The series uses old and new interviews along with court footage to discuss the cultural impact the trial had.

The Night Agent

The series follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who is assigned to a special unit led by White House Chief of Staff Diane Farr. In the first season, Peter uncovers a conspiracy involving former tech CEO Rose Larkin and high-level government officials, who plan on killing her to cover up their crimes.

The second season which was released in January is set 10 months after the events of season one, where Peter attempts to identify a traitor within the government, a person responsible for the death of his partner and framing him for the crime.

The Night Agent and American Manhunt: OJ Simpson are currently streaming on Netflix.

