The first season of Netflix's The Night Agent, based on the best-selling book by Matthew Quirk, was one of the platform’s biggest hits of 2023. Created by Shawn Ryan, known for his work on acclaimed shows like The Shield and The Unit, the series became an instant success. Unfortunately, fans had to wait until 2025 for the second season. The second season premiered last week to a positive reception, setting the stage for the next instalment.

Fortunately, the wait for season three won’t be as long. The script for the new season has been completed, and filming is scheduled to begin in early 2025 in New York.

Spy Thriller

The Night Agent follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who is assigned to a special unit led by White House Chief of Staff Diane Farr. In the first season, Peter uncovers a conspiracy involving former tech CEO Rose Larkin and high-level government officials, who plan on killing her to cover up their crimes.

Set 10 months after the events of season one, the second season follows Peter as he attempts to identify a traitor within the government, a person responsible for the death of his partner and framing him for the crime. The main cast includes Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, and Fola Evans-Akingbola.

Season 3 (Spoilers Below)

At the end of season two, Peter embarks on a new mission, becoming a double agent to infiltrate the operations of intelligence broker Jacob Monroe. As of now, only Gabriel Basso has been confirmed to return for season three, but many characters from seasons one and two are expected to reprise their roles.

New additions to the cast include David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, Genesis Rodriguez, and Callum Vinson. Both seasons of The Night Agent are available to stream on Netflix.

