Beyoncé has officially announced her Cowboy Carter tour, supporting her eighth studio album. The artist first teased the upcoming tour in January after her Christmas Day halftime performance. However, she has yet to reveal the tour dates, locations, or ticket sale details.

8th studio album

Cowboy Carter, which consists of 27 tracks, was first announced in February last year. After her Super Bowl performance, she surprised fans by releasing two songs from the album: "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em."

Five Years in the Making

Beyoncé shared the work that went into the album’s creation in an Instagram post: "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn’t," she wrote.

The album has earned 11 Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year, while its single "Texas Hold ’Em" is nominated for Song of the Year.

Cowboy Carter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart and made history as the first album by a Black woman to top the Billboard Country Albums chart.

