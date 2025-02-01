Nicole Kidman’s erotic thriller Babygirl has concluded its box office run, grossing an impressive $50 million worldwide. Directed by Halina Reijn, the R-rated film earned $22.6 million internationally and $27.4 million domestically, according to A24.

In the film, Kidman plays the CEO of a company whose affair with a newly hired intern has dire consequences for both her family and career. Speaking about the movie, the actress said: "The film is definitely pioneering a new way in which the female gaze is able to tell stories."

"That’s Halina’s unique voice, and I’m glad to support it with my own voice," she added.

One of A24’s Biggest Success Stories

With a production budget of $20 million, the film has become one of A24’s most successful releases. Kidman won the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival for her performance.

Speaking about the film’s success to Variety, director Halina Reijn said: "I’m absolutely thrilled with the worldwide success of Babygirl. Seeing how it has resonated with so many people fills me with gratitude and hope."

Ensemble Cast

Kidman is supported by an ensemble cast that includes Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde, Antonio Banderas, Gaite Jansen, Victor Slezak, and Anoop Desai.

Babygirl is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

