Netflix’s Squid Game is now set to enter its final round. Makers have announced that after wooing audiences with two seasons of hit slasher South Korean series, the show will return for a third and final time in June this year.

Advertisment

Squid Game season 3 will be released on June 27. It will follow a major cliffhanger finale that season 2 ended on. It went on to tease what fans can expect from the third season.

Squid Game season 2 ended on cliffhanger

Season 2 of Squid Game had a total of seven episodes which debuted on December 26. Season 3 was filmed simultaneously with season 2 so that there wouldn’t be a huge gap between the two seasons. For example, season 1 of Squid Game dropped in 2021 and season 2 came in 2024.

Advertisment

Also read: Netflix's 2025 lineup revealed with new releases and returning favourites: Wednesday, Stranger Things and more

In Season 2, Gi-hun, aka Player 456 (played by Lee Jung-jae), returns to the competition three years after winning 45.6 billion. He returns with an aim to put an end to the Squid Game competition and save the lives of the players around him.

Lee Jung-jae reprised his role in season 2 alongside returning cast member Wi Ha-jun as Jun-ho and Lee Byung-hun as the mysterious Front Man. There were also a few new members this year.

Advertisment

Also read: Grammy Awards 2025: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga to give shoutout to Los Angeles

Hwang Dong-hyuk is the creator of the series and serves as director and executive producer, with Kim Ji-yeon also serving as an EP.

Squid Game created history with pilot season

In terms of streaming numbers, Squid Game Season 2 has become the second-most-watched non-English language TV series ever at more than 173 million views and 1.2 billion hours of watch time since launch according to Netflix. These numbers however pale in front of the record-breaking pilot season of Squid Game.

The show went on to garner nominations for 17 Emmys, winning six of those, including one for Best Actor in a Drama for Lee and another for Best Guest Actress in a Drama for Lee You-mi.