The US State Department's Reward for Justice program has announced a reward of up to $15 million for any information about the shadow banking network of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force's Quads Force, and its various other branches. This announcement came along with additional measures announced by the US Treasury Department to disrupt Iran's shadow banking networks.

"Help us shine a light on Iran’s shadow banking system, which helps finance its terrorist activities," wrote the US State Department's Reward for Justice program in a social media post on the platform X.

The reward is offered against information on IRGC's illicit financial schemes, including oil-for-money; front companies, formal financial institutions, entities or individuals engaged in international activity on the IRGC’s behalf by evading US and international sanctions; how the IRGC is transferring funds and materials to its terrorist and militia proxies and partners; IRGC donors or financial facilitators; Businesses or investments owned or controlled by IRGC or its financiers.

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Further, the US Treasury Department also announced sanctions on over two dozen Iranian exchange houses, front companies, and key personnel on Monday as part of the Operation Economic Outcast. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Iran’s leaders were panicking over the country’s economic troubles, vowing to continue dismantling Tehran’s shadow banking networks.

He shared a Financial Trend Analysis by Financial Crimes Enforcement, a subagency of the US Treasury Department, which claimed that between January 2025 and August 2026, potentially $15 billion in financial activity was facilitated by Iranian shadow banking. The UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Mainland China were among the nations topped in transactions, by banking location, company registration, and beneficiaries registered.