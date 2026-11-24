US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has sent out a memo demanding prior permission for US Army officials to socialise with their Canadian counterparts. One Canadian official described the memo as a “slap in the face”, as reported by the Washington Post. This comes as trade between long-term allies has strained over the trade war and Trump's repeated threats to make Canada the 51st state.

The memo was reportedly drafted months ago and was not signed until recently. He said the memo requires personnel to get approval from their bosses before taking part in events with Canadian counterparts, and that it doesn't change actual military cooperation. He also suggested the guidance ties a return to normal social activity to progress on military purchases or cooperation agreements.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the guidance does not affect defence intelligence cooperation, NORAD or NATO. He said dealings with Canada should "advance tangible US defence objectives." The Pentagon did not deny the change.

Canadian officials say they learned of the memo from the news. Defence Minister David McGuinty said Saturday he had not seen it and had noticed no change in how the militaries work together. General Jennie Carignan, Canada's chief of the defence staff, said routine interactions had continued unchanged. The US and Canada are both members of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing consortium along with the UK, Australia and New Zealand.