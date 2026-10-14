/'Girls are uncomfortable': Salman Khan calls out paparazzi for bad angles, speaks on PR on Koffee With Karan

Time and again, Salman Khan has talked about the paparazzi and has had his own love-hate relationship with them. There have been times when he has slammed them, like when he was spotted outside a hospital. But at other moments, he has spoken to them with a smile.

On Koffee With Karan, Johar talked about the early 2000s and late 1990s, when everyone had a sense of togetherness and a certain kind of camaraderie, a certain fraternity feeling. Today it's gone, as they went on to talk about how actors are dealing with publicists and paparazzi, Johar said.

Commenting on this, Khan said, ''It depends on the actors you are talking about. With us, nothing has changed. Even when the PRs tell us to do this and do that. I say, you've just come into the industry. We have been here for decades. I tell them, don't tell us what to do and what not to do.''

Johar spoke out on trolling and paparazzi culture and how they shoot images from certain angles, saying, ''you've been very vocal about it, Salman, and thank God for that because there's so much that is not right.''

To this, the Dabangg actor said,''Since PR has come in. Some people pay the PR for their sighting or whatever this is called. So, some people want to do that stuff. I was not speaking about those kinds of people. I was speaking about those people who don't want it.'''

‘’And there are really bad angles,'' Johar said. To this, Salman added,''Yeah. And girls are uncomfortable.''

''Whoever invented this cell phone, especially a cell phone with a camera. If I ever find that person. They've ruined our lives. Every guy who has a phone has a camera attached to it.

''And this always used to bother me. Guess who? Guess who? What does that even mean?.''