/'My life will go to my grave': Salman Khan says his biopic will never be made on Koffee With Karan's final season

Koffee With Karan returns for one last time, and Salman Khan has kicked off the season with much excitement, and a lot to talk about his industry, his own life and cinema. During the show, the actor came unfiltered and spoke his heart out, and during the rapid-fire round, he was asked about his biopic.

To which he answered, making it clear that a biopic on him will never be made, saying that his life will go to his grave.

Actress Karisma Kapoor, who is a dear friend of Salman Khan and has worked with him in several iconic movies, including David Dhawan's Biwi No 1, came to the show to host the rapid-fire round.

If a biopic were to be made on his life, which director would you pick to helm it? The options given were Sooraj Barjatya, Kabir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and David Dhawan.

Answering this, Khan said, "Depending, if you want to make a comedy on my life, then David Dhawan. If you want to make a traditional, tragic love story, it would be Sanjay Leela Bhansali. If you want to make this beautiful love story after love story, it would be Sooraj Barjatya, and Kabir Khan if you want to make an action kind of love story. I mean, all the things that have happened in my life."

"But a biopic of my life will never be made, my life will go to my grave."

Khan has been one of the most famous stars of the industry, but with stardom, come the controversies that have followed him, whether it's his high-profile fights or his famous love affairs.

Khan and Karan Johar had a long chat about the actor's iconic shirtless look that he time and again brings back to the screen and is still acing at the age of 61. To this, Salman said that he has put in a lot of hard work to maintain it.

“A lot of hard work. A lot of sacrifices. I just added a lot of good things to my life and reduced every bad thing. See for the people who have been die-hard fans of shirtless me, okay, there was a phase in my life because of a lot of injuries and stuff like that. It was unfair on them. No matter how old you are, it is unfair on them to see me like that. My head was broken, some hernia stuff. My shoulder was messed up. And all this came from Sultan. Knee and back, and then trigeminal neuralgia, then the aneurysm. That is not any justification for how I was looking. I should not have let go for that time,” he shared.