/‘Rise up, young patriots!’: American singer Mary Millben says US donors funding CJP, backs Modi govt

American singer Mary Millben has made an explosive claim and alleged that the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is being funded by donors in the United States opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also urged young Indians to rise up and protest against the disruptive outfit.

She alleged that Abhijeet Dipke and CJP were “being funded by donors in the US who are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your future under his leadership”.

“To all the beautiful young patriots in India: This is not the time to be silent,” Millben wrote in a post on X.

“Do not fear, my young patriots. Your Prime Minister, who has served India for 25 years, 12 years as Prime Minister, elected three consecutive terms, is not going to bow to disruptive forces from my country,” she wrote.

Millben further alleged that the donors followed a pattern globally of targeting conservative leaders.

“Find a US-educated person from the country, radicalise them, send them back to the country, and fund them to start chaos and destruction,” she wrote, adding that while such efforts had not succeeded, they had “impacted the development and governance of the country”.

Calls on young patriots to ‘rise up’

Calling for a new voice in India, Millben said it was time for people “born, raised, educated on the soil of India, to RISE UP, organize, and peacefully protest the disruptive spirit of the Cockroach Party”.

“There should always be a counter-movement to uphold democracy and freedom,” she added, ending her post with the appeal: “Rise up, young patriots! Rise up!”

This is not the first time Millben has expressed support for the Modi government. Just a few days ago, she congratulated the prime minister on completing 25 years in public service, describing him as a “shining beacon of the Indian dream”. She also called for unity across communities to mark the milestone.

Singer targeted Mamdani for opposing RRS event

In August, Millben criticised those opposing an upcoming Madison Square Garden event featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Millben, known for her patriotic performances, came into the spotlight during India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations in 2022. A year later, she performed India’s national anthem during PM Modi’s visit to the US.

In a post on X, she targeted New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and alleged that opponents were against the event because they opposed Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Last year, Millben described Modi as “a good friend” and praised his leadership in India and on the global stage. She also called her experiences with the prime minister “memorable and inspiring”.

Dipke and CJP face scrutiny over their finances

CJP and Dipke have previously faced scrutiny and RTI enquiries over their finances. Surat-based RTI activist Amit Tiwari had raised questions about how Dipke funded his education at Boston University in the US.

Dipke has denied the allegations, saying his studies were funded through a university scholarship and an education loan.

The allegations come amid questions raised by BJP leaders over the funding of CJP and its founder, Abhijeet Dipke. BJP president Nitin Nabin accused opposition leaders and the CJP of attempting to destabilise India with foreign backing, while BJP MP Nishikant Dubey questioned the sources of funding behind Dipke.