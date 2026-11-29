Turnout in Spain's general election on Sunday hit 45.7 percent, up from 40.5 percent during the last vote in 2023, the interior ministry said. That was a record level of participation for that time in a general election since the country returned to democracy following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975, according to Spanish media. Spain is holding a snap general election on Nov 29, following Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's decision to dissolve parliament. All 350 seats in the Congress of Deputies and 209 of the 267 seats in the Senate will be contested. Sánchez's primary rival in the elections is Alberto Nunez Feijoo, the leader of Spain’s conservative Popular Party (PP). Far-right participation in a national government would be a first since Spain's transition to democracy after Franco's fascist-backed dictatorship (1939-1975).

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez called snap election

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Oct 5 called a snap election after a series of measures to tackle the housing crisis was defeated in parliament. The election will take place on November 29. Spain is witnessing nationwide protests over housing despite measures taken by Sanchez. The housing measures were triggered by the eviction of an 87-year-old woman from her home for failing to pay a sharp rent increase. The proposed measures included automatic renewal of tenancy contracts and restrictions on evicting vulnerable tenants. Sánchez has been Spain's prime minister since 2018 and the elections in the country was due to hold a general election in summer 2027.

Why is it a battle for Sanchez?