Former Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin has refused to budge despite meeting INDIA bloc leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He said that his party's support for Centre's delimitation Bill will continue. He argued that defeating the legislation could leave Tamil Nadu without even the minimum safeguards for its political representation. In a post-meeting statement shared by the DMK's IT Wing, Stalin said that the Congress leaders had met him to discuss the party's stand on delimitation. He said the DMK had conveyed the resolution adopted at its MPs' meeting a day earlier and explained the fight it had been leading over the issue. "The DMK remains just as firm in its stance of #FairDelimitation," the party said in a post on social media.

Explaining the DMK's position, Stalin said: “Our stand is that if this Bill is defeated, we might even lose the share Tamil Nadu holds. There is no option but to support the Delimitation Bill. There is no other alternative proposal either. The parties that met me also do not have an alternative plan,” Stalin said, adding that the demands the DMK had raised from the beginning had been incorporated into the new Bill.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc met DMK president Stalin at his residence in Chennai on Sunday (Nov 29) to discuss the proposed delimitation bill, which is likely to be tabled in Parliament. The opposition delegation included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee along with party MP Abhishek Banerjee.