After eight years of Socialist-led government under Pedro Sanchez, Spain is approaching a defining political moment. Snap elections are scheduled for November 29, giving voters a choice between continuing with left-wing leadership and backing a conservative-led government that would likely depend on support from the far-right Vox party. Polling stations will open at 09:00 (1:30pm IST) on Sunday and close at 20:00 (12:30am IST). The first provisional results are expected to emerge an hour after voting ends.

Why is Spain holding elections now?

Sánchez called the snap election eight months ahead of schedule after lawmakers rejected proposed changes to the country's housing laws. The decision followed nationwide demonstrations sparked by the eviction of an 87-year-old woman, Maricarmen Abascal, from her rented apartment in Madrid. She subsequently died. However, Sánchez's government also lost the backing of Junts, a centre-right party from Catalonia in north-eastern Spain. The party had sought to safeguard property owners' rights. Housing remains one of the biggest concerns for voters. Other major issues include the rising cost of living, corruption and immigration. The election is also taking place just weeks after a devastating rail disaster that has severely damaged public confidence in Spain's high-speed railway network.

Who is leading the opinion polls?

Alberto Nunez Feijoo's conservative People's Party (PP) is narrowly ahead of the Socialist PSOE in most opinion polls. Feijoo has described the election as a defining moment for the country, saying Spain is probably at the most significant moment in our country for the past 50 years. He has pledged to repair the state, regenerate democracy, reunited the nation and recover Spain's ambition and self-esteem. However, the People's Party is unlikely to govern without support from Vox, which occupies third place in the opinion polls. Spain has a population of almost 50 million. Nearly 39 million eligible voters can cast ballots for representatives in the Congress and the upper house, the Senate.

Why housing has become a major election issue

Property prices and rents across Spain have increased by more than 80% between 2015 and 2025, while wages have failed to keep up. The country is struggling with a combination of rising demand and insufficient housing supply. The Bank of Spain estimates that 700,000 additional homes are needed to ease the pressure.

Consequently, millions of Spaniards have limited prospects of purchasing a property and face uncertainty over possible rent increases and eviction. On 11 November, four million Spaniards reportedly joined the first general strike since 2012, according to trade unions. Pedro Sanchez has made housing reform a central campaign promise. Left-wing parties are advocating rent controls and stronger protection against eviction. Meanwhile, right-wing parties are emphasising increased housing construction, tax incentives for homebuyers and the relaxation of planning regulations.

Can Pedro Sánchez remain in power?

Support for the Socialists has declined compared with 2023. However, Sánchez's party finished second in that election and managed to remain in government with the backing of other political groups, particularly parties on the left.

A parliamentary majority requires 176 seats in Spain's 350-member Congress. This time, the other left-wing parties whose support Sánchez needs, particularly the Broad Front (Frente Amplio), have lost ground.

As a result, attention has increasingly shifted towards the prospects of Feijóo's conservatives. "It is a demobilisation of the left. Sánchez's party is not doing well," says Jacobo Ramos Folch, Policy Analyst and visiting professor at the University of Navarra. "That lack of majority is really a reality, and the rise of Vox. What is changing that shift of majorities is the rise of Vox."

Who are Vox and what do they want?

Founded in 2013, Vox has emerged as a significant force in Spanish politics. Opinion polls suggest the party could almost double its existing representation of 33 seats in the lower house, the Congress. Its central campaign themes include national priority, which advocates giving Spanish citizens preference when accessing subsidies and welfare benefits. The party also supports the repatriation of migrants in an illegal situation and promotes the remigration of foreigners who do not contribute to Spain.

Immigration emerges as another major election issue

Immigration has become an increasingly prominent political issue in Spain. Alberto Nunez Feijoo has accused Sanchez of being a problem for Europe when it comes to immigration following the arrival of tens of thousands of migrants in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco in July. More recently, the Canary Island of El Hierro recorded a surge in arrivals, with 2,000 people reaching the island on 24 November.

Abascal has described the situation as another invasion. However, a recent survey by CIS placed immigration well behind housing, the cost of living, healthcare and working conditions among voters' main concerns. The People's Party and Vox have strongly criticised the Socialist-led government's initiative to legalise the status of unauthorised migrants this year, which attracted 1.2 million applications. Feijoo's party wants immigration to be more tightly controlled, while Vox is calling for mass deportations.

How corruption has affected Sanchez's government

Corruption allegations have become another major challenge for Sánchez's administration. Feijoo has accused the Socialists of being the most corrupt party Spain has ever seen, pointing to several cases involving people close to Sánchez, including members of his family. Sanchez, however, has urged people to distinguish between genuine cases and "fictitious" corruption allegations.

His former transport minister, Jose Luis Abalos, has received a 24-year prison sentence over multiple corruption offences. Santos Cerdan, a senior Socialist Party figure, is awaiting trial over alleged bribery and has denied wrongdoing. Sanchez's wife, Begona Gomez, is facing trial over alleged misuse of public funds and accusations of using her marriage to advance her academic career. She denies the allegations. Meanwhile, his brother David Sanchez has been barred from holding public office for nine years over administrative misconduct.

Will the People's Party form a coalition with Vox?

Feijóo has made it clear that his priority is to secure a parliamentary majority, potentially through parliamentary support agreements with Vox. On the possibility of a formal coalition, he has said he will respect the will of Spanish voters. However, he maintains that Abascal has never approached him about taking control of government ministries. The PP leader has also argued that Vox's national priority proposals would conflict with Spain's Constitution and European Union treaties. "No-one can sign illegal agreements."

Even if the two parties form a coalition, Camino Mortera-Martinez of the Centre for European Reform, a former European affairs adviser to the Spanish prime minister, believes Vox's influence could remain limited. "They're not going to get any of the core ministries. They're not going to get defence or home affairs or foreign policy or economy," she was quoted as saying to BBC. Mortera-Martinez argues that even if Vox takes charge of the education ministry, its influence would be restricted because education policy is largely controlled by Spain's regional governments.

What has Vox's coalition record been so far?

Since 2022, Vox has partnered with the People's Party in several regional coalition governments, taking responsibility for portfolios such as culture and tourism. Feijoo had initially expressed reservations about Vox joining the conservatives in government in Castilla y Leon. In 2023, the two parties formed coalition governments in Valencia, Aragon, Murcia and Extremadura. However, Vox withdrew from all five regional governments in 2024 after opposing the relocation of unaccompanied migrant children to their respective regions. Since then, Vox and the PP have signed fresh coalition agreements in Extremadura, Aragón, Castilla y León and Andalusia.

Why do Spain's regions matter in national politics?

Spain has a decentralised political structure, comprising 17 autonomous communities and two autonomous cities. Each has its own parliament and a range of devolved powers. Some regions enjoy significant autonomy. Catalonia in the north-east and the Basque Country in the north, for example, have their own police forces. Regional politics also plays an important role in national elections.

Catalonia alone accounts for 48 of the 350 seats in Spain's Congress. In recent years, Sánchez's government has increasingly depended on regional parties to maintain parliamentary support. These include Basque separatist party Bildu and two Catalan parties: the left-wing ERC and the centre-right Junts. However, Junts' refusal to support Sánchez's proposed housing reforms ultimately contributed to his decision to dissolve parliament and call an early election.

How does Spain's election system work?