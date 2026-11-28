Five people have been arrested in southern Spain after authorities uncovered a sophisticated underground marijuana farm hidden beneath a children's playground in Las Gabias, a city near Granada. Officials described the discovery as an operation reminiscent of an episode of ‘Breaking Bad’. The farm was discovered on November 17 during a police operation involving searches at more than a dozen locations across Granada and nearby areas, Spain's Civil Guard said in a statement released on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the entrance to the underground facility was located on private property near the back of a house. It had been cleverly concealed beneath a playground featuring a swing and a playhouse placed on artificial turf.

Images released by the Civil Guard showed the outdoor area also contained a small trampoline. The playground was surrounded by white gravel, neatly maintained landscaping and neutral-colored walls. Authorities said a gate beneath the playground was fitted with a hydraulic opening system.

“After lifting the turf and entering through the trap door, officers opened the gate and discovered a ramp that allowed vehicle access to the underground bunker,” the statement said. Inside the bunker, officers discovered two large rooms being used to cultivate cannabis. Nearly 2,000 marijuana plants were seized during the operation. The underground rooms measured approximately 16 feet in height and covered nearly 2,000 square feet. They were fitted with lighting, ventilation and climate-control systems.

Investigators also discovered an electrical tower that had been illegally connected to the power grid. The electricity consumed by the facility was equivalent to the amount used by approximately 100 homes, officials said. A video released by the Civil Guard showed officers climbing through a small access door to enter the facility.

Watch the video here

The artificial turf playground, which initially appeared to be an ordinary children's play area, slowly lifted to reveal an entrance ramp leading underground. Inside, rows of marijuana plants could be seen surrounded by concrete walls and ventilation ducts. In another part of the region, authorities also discovered a commercial facility specializing in the sale of cannabis cultivation equipment. The equipment stored there was estimated to be worth several million dollars.

Officials said the owner of the commercial facility also owned the underground marijuana farm and was the main person responsible for the operation. The individual, whose identity was not publicly disclosed, was taken into custody.

The investigation had been underway for more than a year, according to the Civil Guard. The five arrested individuals, along with three other people under investigation, face inquiries over drug cultivation and production, electricity fraud, illegal possession of a prohibited weapon and membership in a criminal organization. Authorities have not publicly identified those involved.