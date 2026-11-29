La Liga's top goalscorer Raphinha hit a hat-trick as Barcelona moved five points clear at the top of the table with a 5-1 win at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday. Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo were also on target for Hansi Flick's side in an entertaining clash in Galicia, ahead of Wednesday's match against second-placed Atletico Madrid, who beat Elche 3-2 on Saturday.



Champions Barca are six points clear of rivals Real Madrid, who fell to a shock 2-1 defeat by Alaves earlier this weekend.



Raphinha, who has played out of position this season as the team's central striker after the failed move to sign Atletico's Julian Alvarez in the summer, leads Spain's scoring charts with 18 goals.

"I think playing as a striker has given me a bit of a taste for scoring goals, and to be honest, things are going really well for me, and I'm really enjoying it," Raphinha told DAZN. "I think we're having a good season and we have to keep going like this. There are moments in a season when we might be worse or better, but we're always confident that we're playing well."



Teenage star Yamal put the Catalans ahead inside two minutes with a low cross, which Olmo dummied, allowing the ball to creep in at the far post.



Depor hit back quickly through former Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after a mistake from Pau Cubarsi. The World Cup winner took a heavy touch, allowing Aubameyang to pick his pocket and dink the ball over goalkeeper Joan Garcia. Bil Nsongo came close to giving Depor the lead, but Garcia made a fine one-handed save from his header.



Instead, it was Barca who moved in front, with Olmo nodding home from Anthony Gordon's cross from the left flank.



"We struggled for five or 10 minutes after they scored their (equaliser)... after that we did a fantastic game," Flick told DAZN.



Yamal clipped the post after a neat passing combination with Olmo and Raphinha dragged a shot narrowly wide as Barca looked to sew up the points.



Raphinha produced a fine header to convert Yamal's cross for Barcelona's third early in the second half as Flick's side cruised.

