/US midterms: Trump rallies behind Husted as Brown mounts challenge in crucial Ohio race

With less than four weeks until Election Day, the Ohio Senate race between Republican Jon Husted and Democrat Sherrod Brown is emerging as a closely watched contest that could help determine control of the US Senate.

Husted, a former Ohio lieutenant governor, is campaigning on conservative economic policies, immigration and public safety. Brown, a three-term senator, is focusing on manufacturing, wages, Social Security and organised labour.

Why the race matters

Ohio has increasingly leaned Republican in presidential elections, with Donald Trump winning the state by approximately 11.2 percentage points in 2024. However, Brown's appeal among working-class voters, including some who support Republicans, has given Democrats a reason to compete for the seat.

National Republican groups are backing Husted, while Democrats consider Brown one of their strongest candidates in the state.

The race remains one of the most competitive in the country. A new CNN/SSRS poll shows Brown leading Husted, 49% to 43%, among Ohio voters. The survey found 5% of voters remain undecide

Trump urges supporters to vote

Trump returned to Ohio on Monday to rally support for Republican candidates, urging voters to turn out as the campaign enters its final stretch.

"Early voting in Ohio is underway now, it goes through Sunday, November 1 so get out and vote and if you have to, you do it November 3, I don't care how you do it, but we have to do it, we have to do it," Trump told supporters.

Husted entered the Senate after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine appointed him to fill the vacancy created when JD Vance became vice president.