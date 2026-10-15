/Washington calls for 'de-escalation' as Ethiopia-Eritrea tensions fuel war fears

The United States on Wednesday urged Ethiopia and Eritrea to pursue ‘de-escalation’ as tensions between the neighbouring Horn of Africa countries fuel concerns about a possible renewed conflict. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the appeal during a phone call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, stressing the importance of respecting national borders and avoiding military escalation.

According to a statement from Rubio's office, he stressed that all countries in the Horn of Africa must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their neighbours and avoid cross-border incursions. Eritrea, which gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993, has maintained deeply strained relations with its former governing power. Both countries have accused each other of attempting to destabilize the other's government. The neighbours fought a devastating border war between 1998 and 2000, which killed tens of thousands of people.

"The Secretary supports de-escalation by all sides," the US State Department said in a statement. “The only sustainable solution to internal and external tensions is achieved through dialogue and engagement as agreed to in the 2018 Ethiopia-Eritrea peace framework.” The diplomatic appeal comes as military activity intensifies in northern Ethiopia. Ethiopian federal forces and allied fighters are advancing towards a town near the Eritrean border, according to a commander from a pro-government militia and a local resident who spoke on Wednesday.