/Prince Harry opens up about loss, depression, and recovery: 'I felt guilty being happy'

Prince Harry has revealed that he ‘slipped into depression for about two weeks’ after he and his family relocated to Canada in 2019 ahead of his move to the US. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit their roles as senior members of the British Royal Family in January 2020 and moved to the US. Harry and Meghan, along with their children, have recently returned to the UK.

Prince Harry has revealed he originally left the country to "get some space."

The Duke, while speaking in the MasterClass series Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss, discussed feeling "emotionally numb" after the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, because he felt "disloyal and guilty for the possibility of being happy and joyful without her".

He opened up about his mental health with a neuroscientist in a session for a video learning platform.

Both Harry and his elder brother Prince William have previously been candid about their mental health struggles, including over their mother's death, and both are involved in mental health charities.

Reflecting on his transition away from royal duties, Harry described experiencing a dramatic physical and emotional breakdown shortly after relocating to Canada.

Harry recalled feeling an intense physiological crash within days of arriving in Canada. "It was as if I needed stress to get the adrenaline to make my brain function," he explained, sharing that he slipped into a two-week depression after relying on high-stress environments for years just to feel operational.

Harry said he didn’t process grief for a long time after losing his mother at the age of 12. "In my 20s, I went to war twice thinking I could outrun my feelings," he said, referencing his military service in Afghanistan.

He admitted to feeling guilty at the thought of being happy without his mother, believing that remaining sad was the only way to prove he missed her.

Unlocking Recovery



Harry revealed that after crying at his mother's funeral, he did not cry again for nearly 20 years. Breakthrough progress came through therapy, where a counsellor suggested he smell his mother's perfume to process his suppressed emotions. The experience helped him realise that his mother simply wanted him to be happy.

Neuroscientist and University of Arizona professor Dr. Mary-Frances O'Connor, who also appeared in the session, explained the neurological side of loss: "Your brain doesn't register your loved one as gone—it registers them as lost... We still expect that they're going to walk through the door."

A New Chapter



Filmed in California over the summer following an invitation from MasterClass, the session coincides with significant updates in the Duke's personal life.