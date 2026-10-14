/Russian woman and Bihar boy's love story goes viral after she reaches India to marry him

A unique love story is the talk of a small town in Bihar these days. A woman from Russia has reportedly travelled all the way to India to unite with her lover who returned to his hometown in Bihar six months ago. She plans to marry the boy despite learning that he lives in a hut. Rahul Yadav had gone to Russia for a job where he met Julie. The two struck a chord and entered a relationship.

Six months ago, Rahul returned to his village in Bihar. The couple continued with their long-distance relationship. Julie then decided to come to India with her family with plans to tie the knot with Rahul. She reached Bihar and Rahul took her to his house in Bhagalpur. He comes from a poor family and his home is in a dilapidated condition. The girl learnt of his living situation which was starkly different from her life in Russia.

However, despite this, Julie wants to marry Rahul. Seeing their love and dedication for each other, their families have agreed to the match. According to social media reports, the wedding could take place in November.

People react to unique love story

Their love story has left social media users talking. People are the girl for putting love above everything else. A user wrote, "the way she left everything for a man whos literally hiding from his own life is crazy but honestly the red bindi and the flowers say she already decided," with another adding, "True love knows no borders or distance."

However, others have their doubts about the girl's intentions, saying she could be a spy. "Least obvious Russian Spy," a user wrote. "Or maybe Russian spy. No one is going to suspect them," another said.

Some even think that the woman could be trying to get him to join the Russian army. "Is this new strategy to recruit indians for russia - ukraine meat grinder wars?" one wrote. "Looks more like soldier recruitment program," another said, with many more echoing the same view.