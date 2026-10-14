/F1 set to return to Africa for first time since 1993

Formula 1 could be set for a return to Africa for the first time since 1993, when the sport last raced on the continent at the South African Grand Prix. The prospect of an African race has renewed interest in expanding F1's global calendar and reaching new audiences. South Africa has been among the locations linked to a potential comeback, although the timing and final arrangements depend on official confirmation. Stay tuned to WION for the latest updates on Formula 1 and its global expansion.