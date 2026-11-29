Tensions are rising in Gopalganj, the hometown and political stronghold of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ahead of her expected return in December. Residents say they are caught between sweeping security crackdowns and escalating political violence as Hasina's supporters prepare for a major rally. Authorities have deployed hundreds of security personnel across the city amid fears of further unrest. Hasina faces a death sentence handed down in absentia over crimes against humanity linked to the 2024 uprising.