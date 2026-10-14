/'Don't ever mess with nature!': Trump’s tiger attack post triggers social media backlash as victim's family issues heartbreaking tribute

US President Donald Trump has sparked widespread backlash after sharing disturbing footage of a fatal tiger attack in Britain on his Truth Social account, prompting criticism on social media as the victim’s family mourns their loss. The 41-second video showed a man being attacked by a tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster on Saturday. Trump shared the footage on Tuesday with the caption, "Don't ever mess with nature!"

The White House's "Rapid Response 47" account subsequently reposted the clip on X. Trump later shared another video featuring apparently AI-generated visuals of people being mauled by big cats, accompanied by tinny synthesizer music. The posts drew criticism from social media users, some of whom questioned the president’s decision to share graphic content involving a fatal incident. One user described the post as “sick.” "I'm a big supporter but not a fan of this post. To each his own," another user wrote. The victim was identified as William Chapman, who died at the scene after entering the tiger enclosure, according to reports by the BBC and statements from police.

William Chapman’s family issues emotional tribute

Chapman’s family has paid tribute to the 23-year-old, describing him as a much-loved young man who had struggled with significant mental health issues for several years. In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the family said Chapman had experienced "significant mental illness" over a number of years and had been prescribed ‘strong medication’.

The family stressed that it was for the coroner to determine whether his mental health played a role in the fatal incident and urged the public to respect the investigative process. "William was a bright, warm and engaging young man whom his family dearly loved - and William loved them back," the statement said. His relatives also expressed distress over the circulation of graphic and offensive material related to his death, asking for privacy during an exceptionally difficult period.

"The family are utterly devastated by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with what has happened," the statement continued. “The family are hopeful that the relevant authorities will do their upmost to get to the bottom of why our amazing son did what he did.”

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What happened at Yorkshire Wildlife park?

British police responded to reports of a man entering the tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, near Doncaster on Saturday.

"The tiger subsequently attacked the man, resulting in serious injury," police said in a statement. "Emergency services attended and sadly, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene," it added. Yorkshire Ambulance Service dispatched two road ambulances and an air ambulance to the park. Mobile phone footage, believed to have been recorded by Chapman, appeared to show the inside of the enclosure as he approached the tiger across a grassy area. The incident led to the evacuation and continued closure of the wildlife park. The City of Doncaster Council has launched a health and safety investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

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