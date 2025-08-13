/Cornell University suspends fraternity parties over 2024 gang rape allegations

Cornell University has suspended all parties and social events at fraternity houses for the remainder of the 2026–2027 academic year as the institution reviews its response to a student’s allegations that she was gang raped at a fraternity in 2024. In a letter to the campus community on Tuesday, Cornell President Michael I. Kotlikoff announced the suspension alongside additional measures intended to strengthen support for sexual assault survivors and improve the university’s handling of misconduct allegations.

“I have spent the past weeks listening to students, faculty, staff, parents, alumni, and trustees, who have shared their feelings of deep connection and sympathy with Jane Doe, anger and frustration that this could happen at Cornell, and outrage at the broader prevalence of sexual violence against women in our society,” Cornell University President Michael I. Kotlikoff said in the letter.

The announcement comes amid growing scrutiny of how Cornell and the county district attorney’s office handled the 2024 allegations. Although no criminal charges were filed at the time, the accuser, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, filed a lawsuit last month against seven fraternity members, Cornell University and other parties, bringing renewed attention to the case.

New York Attorney General Letitia James was appointed by the governor this month to re-examine the case. Separately, Cornell has hired former US Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates to review the university’s policies and practices concerning sexual misconduct. The review will examine how Cornell prevents and responds to sexual harassment, sexual assault and related misconduct on campus.

Cornell suspends fraternity social events

Under the newly announced measures, all parties and social gatherings at fraternity houses will be suspended for the remainder of the 2026–2027 academic year. The university plans to use the period to conduct a comprehensive review of fraternity activities and safety standards. The suspension is intended to allow an assessment to determine how and whether fraternity life can safely continue at Cornell. “Any fraternity holding an in-house party or social event will receive an immediate emergency suspension,” Kotlikoff wrote. The university also plans to expand assistance for sexual assault survivors by adding personnel to its civil rights office. One of the new measures will be a dedicated case manager to help survivors report sexual misconduct and navigate university procedures.

Cornell plans changes to sexual assault investigations

Cornell is also working to enable New York State Police to investigate sexual assault allegations on campus, according to Kotlikoff’s letter. Cornell police investigated the allegations involving Jane Doe in 2024. The president emphasized that sexual violence is not confined to fraternity houses and described it as a broader cultural problem. He also pointed to drug and alcohol abuse as contributing factors.

“While this is not a problem unique to Cornell, we are committed to setting a higher standard for education, oversight, and enforcement of safe social behavior and citizenship,” the president said. Kotlikoff also apologised for the harm Jane Doe says she experienced in 2024, expressing dismay over the alleged incident within the university community. He said he was appalled that this act of sexual violence occurred within the Cornell community and acknowledged continuing concerns about campus safety. He noted it is clear that women on our campus continue to question whether they are safe.

University promises broader reforms

The latest measures come as Cornell faces pressure to address questions surrounding its response to the allegations and the wider issue of sexual violence on campus. The university’s review, led by Yates, is expected to examine its prevention policies, reporting procedures and responses to sexual harassment and assault.