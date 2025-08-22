/France accuses Musk of ‘online harassment’ of European leaders, warns of poll interference

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Tuesday (Oct 14) accused billionaire Elon Musk of running online harassment campaigns against European leaders and warned of possible foreign interference in France's 2027 presidential election.

Speaking at a conference organised by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Barrot said those seeking to undermine democracy would try to exploit divisions within French society ahead of the election, scheduled for April and May 2027.

“The enemies of democracy will do everything to destabilise us,” he said.

Barrot added that such groups exploit sensitive issues, including immigration, secularism and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, to spread hatred and create tensions.

France raises concerns over Musk's online activity

Barrot accused Musk, the owner of social media platform X, of using the platform's reach to influence political debates across Europe.

He criticised what he described as “massive online harassment campaigns by Elon Musk against European leaders, aimed at influencing national debates by exploiting the viral nature of his social network”.

Musk has openly backed Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. He previously posted that “only the AfD can save Germany” and published an opinion piece defending the party against extremist labels.

He has also amplified comments by far-right activists, including Tommy Robinson, and political figures such as Nigel Farage, bringing himself into British political debates.

Barrot also alleged that an Israeli company had created fake French accounts to post content about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, he did not name the company.

Protests in France fuel concerns over online influence

The French foreign minister's remarks came amid several weeks of protests by high school students over their conditions.

Barrot said some online coverage of the demonstrations had included what he described as hostile narratives originating from Russia, China, Iran and the MAGA community, referring to supporters of US President Donald Trump.

Trump had earlier criticised the situation in France in a post on Truth Social, claiming that the country was facing uncontrolled mass migration.

Musk responded to Trump's post on X, telling his 241.5 million followers that the situation was “an invasion in slow motion, but an invasion nonetheless”. He also described those supporting immigration as “traitors who deserve the fate of all traitors”.

Barrot said France would not accept attempts by foreign actors to influence its political debate.