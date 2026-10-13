/Out on bail in fatal Mercedes crash, 20-year-old arrested again for allegedly trying to run over people in Odisha

A 20-year-old law student who was granted bail in the fatal Sastri Nagar Mercedes crash case in August has been arrested again in Bhubaneswar, this time for allegedly trying to run over three roadside eatery workers following a scuffle. Police identified the accused as Soumya Ranjan Rath. The latest incident took place near a dhaba (roadside eatery) in Kesura, where Rath allegedly attempted to hit the workers with his car. Investigators are probing what led to the confrontation.

According to police, Rath allegedly fled after the altercation, triggering a series of collisions along the Cuttack-Puri bypass. Seven motorcycles were damaged, and three riders sustained injuries. Their condition is stable, officials said.

“We have arrested Soumya Ranjan Rath on charges of attempt to murder,” Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said. ACP (Zone IV) Abhimanyu Nayak said a medical examination confirmed that Rath was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Accused allegedly tried to escape by boarding bus

After the collisions, Rath allegedly left his vehicle on the bypass and attempted to get away by boarding a bus. Local residents caught him, police said.

Four cases have been registered against him at Badagada police station. One stems from a complaint by dhaba owner Tapan Das, while the injured motorcyclists filed the other three.

Police have stressed that the latest episode is separate from the fatal crash case in which Rath was previously arrested.

Videos of the moment the 20-year-old was detained by the police show the accused covering his face as the officers escort him to a police vehicle.

Earlier crash killed 37-year-old biker

On July 13, 37-year-old Debi Prasad Routray died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit from behind by Rath’s Mercedes in the Sastri Nagar area. Rath was arrested in connection with the case and secured bail just three weeks later.

Police said the earlier case concerned alleged drunk and rash driving, whereas the new case involves an alleged deliberate attempt to run over people.

Investigators have also recovered an identity card bearing the name of police officer Tapan Pattnaik from Rath’s vehicle. Police are checking whether the card is genuine.