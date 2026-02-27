/Korean peninsula tensions escalate as North Korea launches multiple ballistic missiles, PACOM says 'no threat to US personnel'

North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles towards its eastern waters on Monday (October 12), South Korea’s military said, amid escalating tensions between the two countries following a landmine explosion along their heavily fortified border. The explosion, which injured three South Korean soldiers in the Seoul-controlled section of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), has intensified friction between the neighbours. Both sides have since demonstrated advances in their missile capabilities.

"Our military detected around 09:20 (0020 GMT) several ballistic missiles launched from the Pyongyang area towards the East Sea," South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement on Monday, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan. "Our military has stepped up surveillance and vigilance against possible additional launches," the statement added. Japan’s Defence Ministry separately confirmed the launch of at least one suspected ballistic missile.

The US Pacific Command said North Korea had launched two ballistic missiles, adding that they did not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies. According to South Korea’s JCS, some of the detected North Korean missiles travelled more than 900 kilometres. Seoul and its longtime ally, Washington, are analysing the projectiles to determine their precise specifications. Following the launches, South Korea’s National Security Office convened an emergency security meeting to assess the situation and review the country’s military preparedness.

Landmine dispute deepens Korean peninsula tensions

The latest missile launches came after a joint investigation by South Korea and the United Nations last week concluded that North Korea had planted the landmines responsible for the explosion in the DMZ more than a year ago. Pyongyang has strongly denied the accusation. Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has criticised Seoul’s calls for an apology, describing them as ‘despicable’. She has also rejected an offer of medical equipment from South Korea.

North and South Korea showcase missile capabilities

Tensions have also risen as both countries demonstrate developments in their missile programmes. On October 3, North Korea test-fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile. Kim Yo Jong subsequently claimed that the weapon incorporated unspecified artificial intelligence technology and was 'capable of changing its flight orbit at a low altitude'.

Days later, South Korea announced the successful test of a domestically developed hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV). Such weapons are carried into the upper atmosphere by rocket boosters or ballistic missiles before gliding towards their intended targets. South Korea’s presidential Blue House described the capability as significant for the country's defence posture, saying the HGV offered a new deterrence capability capable of striking key targets within the Korean Peninsula's operational environment.

On Thursday, Kim Yo Jong said South Korea would need to show greater respect if it wanted to improve relations with Pyongyang. "If they (South Korea) truly wish to restore relations between the DPRK and South Korea, they should be mindful of the other side's feelings in every word and deed, and first demonstrate the utmost respect, consideration and sincerity," she said, using North Korea’s official acronym.

Trump’s outreach raises concerns in Seoul

The growing tensions coincide with renewed diplomatic overtures by US President Donald Trump towards North Korea. His efforts have raised concerns in Seoul that South Korea, despite being a key US ally, could be sidelined in any future negotiations over Pyongyang’s nuclear programme. In October, North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles a day after Trump indicated that he might meet Kim Jong Un later this year.