/'Absolutely disgusting': Australia slams US plan to livestream Nidal Hasan's execution; Mike Johnson raises concerns, warns of terrorist propaganda

An Australian minister has condemned plans by the United States to livestream the military execution of Nidal Hasan, describing the proposal as ‘absolutely disgusting’ amid mounting criticism from politicians and international human rights officials. Hasan, who was sentenced to death for killing 13 people in a 2009 shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, is scheduled to be executed by firing squad on December 3. The execution would be the first US military firing squad execution since 1945.

A Pentagon official told AFP last week that the execution would be streamed live, following comments by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who said we'll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it's public. Australian Environment Minister Murray Watt expressed disbelief over the proposal during an interview with national broadcaster ABC. "When I first heard that this was being proposed, I couldn't believe that it was real," he said. "I think all Australians would agree that this is a very distressing thing to have publicised," he added.

UN condemns proposed livestream

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has also criticised the plan, warning that broadcasting the execution could violate international human rights standards. The UN official said the livestreaming of an execution is tantamount to a public execution and would breach the absolute prohibition of torture. In Australia, criticism has come from across the political spectrum. Far-right lawmaker Barnaby Joyce described the proposal as ‘Roman amphitheatre stuff’, while Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young called on regulators to prevent the execution from being broadcast in Australia. However, Australia's internet regulator said in a statement to AFP that it did not have the powers to stop the footage from being shown online. A spokesperson for the eSafety Commissioner said online services have responsibilities under Australia's online safety regulatory framework to protect users from harmful material.

Mike Johnson raises concerns over terrorist propaganda

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has also expressed reservations about the planned livestream, adding his voice to the growing criticism. Speaking in an interview broadcast by CBS News on Monday, Johnson warned that making the execution publicly available could have unintended security consequences.

"The concern would be that you would create a video that would be a recruiting tool for future terrorists," Johnson told CBS News, adding: “We've got to think through the policy implications of all that.” The Republican leader said he would not watch the execution if it were broadcast live. "There are colleagues who have concerns," he said.

Hegseth defends public broadcast as Trump weighs decision

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has defended the proposal to make the execution public, arguing that people should be able to watch the proceedings. “We'll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it's public.” President Trump, however, has indicated that a final decision on whether the execution will be livestreamed has yet to be made.

Nidal Hasan case and the execution debate