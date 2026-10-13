/Elon Musk pumps $276 million into Republican campaigns ahead of US midterm elections

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has donated at least $276 million to Republican groups and his own political action committee since July, making him the largest known donor in the November 3 US midterm elections. Musk's total political contributions during the 2026 election cycle have reached approximately $366 million, as he seeks to help Republicans retain control of Congress amid mounting electoral challenges for US President Donald Trump's party, according to a Reuters report.

A spokesperson for Musk's America PAC confirmed the latest donations, which include $158 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, a political action committee supporting Republican candidates in Senate elections. Musk also contributed $76 million to America PAC and $20 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, which backs Republican candidates contesting House seats. Other contributions include $10 million to Lone Star Liberty PAC, which supports Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Senate campaign, and another $10 million to the Republican Governors Association. The Republican Attorneys General Association received an additional $2 million.

The donations represent a renewed commitment by Musk to Republican political causes, despite his earlier suggestion that he intended to scale back his political spending. In May 2025, Musk hinted that he planned to reduce his involvement in campaign financing, saying, “I think I've done enough.” During the 2024 election cycle, Musk spent nearly $290 million supporting Trump's successful presidential campaign. He subsequently joined the administration to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an initiative focused on reducing government spending. However, Musk later left the role following a public disagreement with Trump over the president's domestic policy legislation. The relationship between the two has since improved. Last week, Trump presented Musk with the National Medal of Science award.

Why Musk's donations matter?

Musk's latest contributions come at a critical moment for Republicans, who are seeking to preserve their majorities in Congress ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. Democrats, meanwhile, are aiming to win control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Several closely contested races could determine the balance of power in Washington. Musk's financial support is particularly significant in Texas, where Paxton is competing for a Senate seat against Democratic state Representative James Talarico.