/Trump says he 'may' meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during upcoming Asia trip

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (October 12) that he may meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his upcoming visit to Asia, fuelling speculation about a possible revival of high-level diplomatic engagement between Washington and Pyongyang. Asked by a reporter at the White House whether he planned to meet Kim during the trip, Trump replied, "I may," adding, "That'll be exciting, won't it? But I get along with him."

Trump is scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China on November 18-19, with Shenzhen set to host the event. The US president's latest remarks have renewed attention on the possibility of another meeting with Kim, following their three face-to-face encounters during Trump's first term. In August, Trump said he hoped to meet the North Korean leader later this year, prompting speculation that he could seek to revive the personal diplomacy that previously shaped relations between the two countries. Trump and Kim first met in Singapore in June 2018, followed by a second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February 2019. Their third meeting took place at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom in June 2019.

Trump highlights personal ties with Kim

Trump reiterated his positive assessment of his relationship with Kim during a campaign rally in Ohio on Saturday, saying he ‘gets along great’ with the North Korean leader. He also emphasised the importance of maintaining constructive relationships with leaders of countries possessing nuclear weapons, underscoring the potential role of direct diplomacy in managing international security challenges. However, neither Washington nor Pyongyang has confirmed that a meeting has been scheduled during the upcoming Asia trip.

US signals openness to talks with North Korea