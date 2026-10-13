/Trump weighs firing Kimberly Guilfoyle as US ambassador to Greece amid misconduct allegations: Report

US President Donald Trump is considering removing Kimberly Guilfoyle from her position as US ambassador to Greece following a series of reports alleging misconduct, according to a person familiar with the matter. Trump has been monitoring reports alleging that Guilfoyle, who was engaged to his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., for four years, accepted lavish gifts during her diplomatic tenure and sought money in exchange for access to senior administration officials before her Senate confirmation.

Guilfoyle’s lawyers have denied allegations that she sought money in exchange for access. They have also disputed reports about her travel, maintaining that she complied with federal gift and disclosure requirements. The allegations have reportedly frustrated senior administration officials, particularly as they emerged during Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to Athens. Rubio delivered a high-profile speech on Western democracy from the Acropolis during the trip.

According to the person familiar with the matter, Trump is expected to decide soon whether to dismiss Guilfoyle. When media asked the president about the allegations on Friday, he did not offer a strong defence of the ambassador. “I just heard about it. Too bad. I mean, I don’t know,” Trump said. “I just heard a little bit about it. I don’t know too much, but she was always very nice.”

$100,000 payment allegation

Eric Deters, a former Trump donor, claimed that Guilfoyle asked him via text message to transfer $100,000 to help pay off an American Express credit card shortly before her Senate confirmation. Deters said he did not transfer the money because he did not have sufficient liquid assets at the time. The Wall Street Journal first reported the messages. However, Guilfoyle’s lawyers offered a different account, arguing that Deters owed her money for speeches and consulting services and describing his allegations as false.

In a statement provided to CNN, her lawyers said, “When Ms. Guilfoyle was preparing to leave private life for public service, she did what any professional does and tried to close out her outstanding receivables. Asking a client to pay for work already done is not corruption. It is the opposite of corruption,” her lawyers wrote. The person familiar with the matter also said Guilfoyle denied to administration officials last week that she had sent the messages.

Guilfoyle’s ties to the Trump family under scrutiny

Guilfoyle has maintained close ties with the Trump family. Following her split from Donald Trump Jr., she was appointed to the diplomatic post in Greece. Allies of Trump and his eldest son told CNN they considered the controversy embarrassing. However, it remains unclear whether the allegations will lead to any formal action against Guilfoyle. Trump has repeatedly expressed displeasure when people associated with him appear to use their connections for personal financial gain.

JD Vance calls for facts before judging