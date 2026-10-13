/'I will not be silenced': Ilhan Omar alleges political intimidation after federal officers search her Washington home

US Representative Ilhan Omar on Monday (October 12) accused the Trump administration of political intimidation after federal investigators searched her Washington, DC-area home. The Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed that the search was conducted as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. Omar, a Democratic representative from Minnesota, addressed the incident in a post on X, writing, "I'm ok," while alleging that the search was an attempt to target political opponents and misuse federal law enforcement powers. "Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponise federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation," she said, adding, "I will not be silenced."

The Department of Justice confirmed that investigators from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a division of the Department of Homeland Security responsible for criminal investigations, had executed a judicially authorised search warrant. The department said the warrant had been secured by the DOJ and that the enforcement action was part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. However, officials did not identify Omar by name in their statement or disclose the specific subject of the investigation, according to CBS News.

Democratic leaders criticise search

Senior Democratic leaders in the US House of Representatives criticised the search in a joint statement shared by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on X. The statement was also associated with Democratic Whip Katherine Clark and House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar. The search took place early Monday at the Washington, DC-area residence of Omar, who has frequently been a target of criticism from President Donald Trump and members of his administration, according to a Justice Department spokesperson and a source familiar with the matter.

Search raises questions ahead of midterm elections

The search has drawn attention because it comes just weeks before the US midterm elections, in which Omar is seeking re-election to Congress. The timing is particularly significant in Minnesota, where voting is already underway. According to data from the Minnesota secretary of state's office cited in the report, more than 127,000 people had already cast their ballots.