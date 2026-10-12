/UK PM Andy Birnham renews claims of Russian meddling in Brexit vote

Published: Oct 12, 2026, 21:36 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 21:36 IST
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Russia interfered in the 2016 Brexit vote, although his office later stated that Moscow failed to influence the result and the decision to leave the European Union was legitimate.
Burnham, who took over as Britain's leader in July and said last month that Britain could consider rejoining the European Union in the future, is the first British prime minister to say openly there was evidence of Russian interference in the vote.