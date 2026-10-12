/Apple HomeView smart home hub may launch soon with A18 chip, display and Siri controls: What to expect

Apple could soon expand its smart home lineup with a new device reportedly called HomeView. According to Bloomberg, the smart home hub is expected to feature a display, an A18 chip and Siri controls, allowing users to manage compatible devices from one place.

The device could launch as early as tomorrow, according to the supplied report, although Apple has not confirmed its name, specifications or launch plans. An updated HomePod mini and a new Apple TV are also reportedly in development, potentially strengthening Apple's connected home ecosystem.

Apple HomeView: Two designs and multiple colours expected

HomeView is reportedly being developed in two versions to suit different homes.

One model could sit on a countertop and feature a metal speaker base. The other may be designed for wall mounting, allowing users to place the screen in locations such as kitchens or living areas.

The expected colour options differ between the designs:

- Countertop model: Space grey, silver, pink and starlight.

- Wall-mounted model: Silver and grey.

Apple has not confirmed these finishes, and details such as the display size remain unknown.

A18 chip and Siri could power smart home controls

The reported A18 chip could provide the processing power needed to run HomeView's interface and smart home features. However, Apple has not disclosed the hardware specifications or confirmed exactly which functions the chip would support.

The hub is expected to focus on controlling compatible smart home accessories rather than acting as a full tablet. Users could reportedly manage devices through the screen, Siri voice commands and Apple's Home app.

That would give the product a different purpose from an iPad, which supports a broader range of applications and tasks. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has explained that the reported name reflects the device's role as a screen users can look at while primarily controlling it with their voice.

How HomeView could fit into Apple's smart home ecosystem

HomeView could become a central control point for Apple's connected home products, making it easier to manage compatible accessories without repeatedly reaching for a phone. The reported plans for an updated HomePod mini and a new Apple TV suggest Apple may also be looking to strengthen its wider smart home offering.