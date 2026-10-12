/Use AI as your ‘second brain’: Meta AI chief Alexandr Wang’s message to young people

Meta AI chief Alexandr Wang has a message for young people: use artificial intelligence to turn ambitious ideas into reality. Speaking to entrepreneur and podcast host David Senra, Wang described how he uses Meta’s Muse AI to organise workflows and manage tasks, treating the technology as a “second brain”.

Wang believes personal AI agents could help people focus on their goals by handling some of the work required to achieve them. His comments also offer a glimpse into Meta’s strategy as technology companies compete to build AI tools that can do more than answer questions.

Why does Meta’s AI chief want young people to use AI?

Wang encouraged young people to use AI to pursue ambitions that might otherwise seem difficult to achieve.

“Like you're a kid, you have big dreams, use AI, help make those things happen,” he said during the conversation. His message centres on using AI as a practical tool rather than simply as a source of information. Instead of spending all their time on routine tasks, users could delegate parts of their work to AI agents and concentrate on developing ideas. However, AI agents still have limitations. Their usefulness depends on the tasks they can perform, the tools they can access and how reliably they complete instructions.

How Alexandr Wang uses AI as a ‘second brain’

Wang said he had set up multiple workflows using Meta’s Muse AI and treated them as a “second brain”. In this approach, AI can help organise information, manage tasks and support repeated processes. Rather than starting from scratch each time, users can build workflows around activities they regularly perform.

Wang expressed confidence in the long-term potential of personal AI, saying he believed in Muse and the personal agent as a future technology format.

For students, creators and young professionals, the idea is to use AI to support planning, research and execution. The goal is not simply to generate content, but to help move a project from an idea towards completion.

Why Meta is focusing on personal AI

Wang also explained how Meta’s approach differs from the emphasis on coding agents at some competing AI companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic.

He suggested that Meta sees an opportunity to develop AI around people's everyday lives rather than concentrating primarily on tools for software development.

The company’s ambition is linked to what it calls personal superintelligence: AI designed to support individuals with daily responsibilities and personal goals.